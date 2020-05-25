Rennes join the race for Real Valladolid star Mohammed Salisu

Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes are the latest side to be linked with a summer move for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

The Ghanaian centre back is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal after an outstanding debut La Liga season with Sergio Gonzalez’s side.

However, according to reports from Marca, Rennes are willing to pay his €12m release clause and could launch a bid in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be open to a move for the 21-year old, but they are trying to bring the price down to around €11m.

Any indecision from Diego Simeone’s side could see them miss out on Salisu, with their rivals bidders all willing to pay the full clause without no negotiations.

Salisu has been ever present for the top flight new boys in 2019-20, playing all 27 league games so far this season, alongside veteran centre back Kiko.