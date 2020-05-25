Real Madrid linked with Schalke 04 winger Rabbi Matondo

Real Madrid are considering a summer move for Schalke 04’s teenage winger Rabbi Matondo, according to reports from OK Diario.

The Welsh international joined the Bundesliga club from Manchester City in 2018, with the 19-year old establishing a first team role this season.

His form for David Wagner’s side has sparked rumours of a Premier League return, with Manchester United reportedly keeping an eye on his situation in Germany.

Real Madrid have retained their interest however, and according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Zinedine Zidane has instructed his scouts to monitor the 19-year old.

Los Blancos want to sign young players this summer, as Zidane looks to lower the age of his squad and build for the future.

Matondo has a €60m release clause in his deal with Schalke 04, but Real Madrid are unlikely pay that much until he has gained more first team experience.

Despite the growing speculation surrounding his future, Matondo insisted he is focused on Schalke 04, and not looking to move on.

“Obviously people asking about my future, but I am not thinking about it. I am just focused on achieving my goals with Schalke,” he told an interview with the Manchester Evening News.