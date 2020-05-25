Real Betis want loan move for Takefusa Kubo

Real Betis will offer a season long deal to Real Madrid for rising teenage star Takefusa Kubo for the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The Japanese international has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Real Mallorca, following his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

He is expected to return to Madrid in the coming weeks, when the current season is finally completed.

However, with his first team opportunities limited in Madrid, he could be loaned out again.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis want to bring him to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on a 12 month loan.

Real Sociedad could also offer a deal for the 18-year old, after establishing a good relationship with Real Madrid on the current loaning of Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard could be recalled to the Spanish capital this summer, via an early return clause in his two year loan deal, and Los Blancos could ease his return by sending Kubo to the Anoeta.