Rafa Benitez linked with shock Newcastle return

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with a sensational return to St. James’ Park ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Spaniard left the club in 2019 to sign an two and a half year deal with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Mike Ashley.

However, with the Magpies on the verge of a £300m takeover by the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund, he could rejoin the club.

An exclusive report from the Daily Telegraph claims the prospective new owners will offer the ex Real Madrid and Valencia coach a sizeable transfer budget to tempt him back to Tyneside.

Benitez was outspoken about the lack of backing by Ashley during his previous spell, but an increased funding injection could open the door for England pair Ross Barkley and John Stones.

The primary stumbling block for comeback is likely to be Benitez’s existing contract in China.

However the Saudi backed takeover consortium could opt to pay the remainder of his deal with Yifang Dalian in order to secure a return.