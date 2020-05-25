La Liga rivals battle for Rayo Vallecano star Martin Pascual

Four La Liga sides are reportedly tracking Rayo Vallecano’s highly rated defender Martin Pascual, ahead of a potential summer bid.

The 20-year old centre back has enjoyed an eye catching first season in Vallecas, despite suffering a serious ankle injury in January.

However, that has not deterred Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Granada from showing a keen interest, according to reports from Diario AS.

The report also states that two unnamed clubs from the English top flight are also monitoring Pascual, who is under contract in the south of Madrid until 2022.

Despite the growing interest in him, Rayo are expected to resist all possible offers, even if they do fail to secure a much needed promotion back into the top flight next season.

Paco Jemez’s side are currently 11th in the Segunda Division table, with 12 games still to play in the restarted 2019-20 campaign, including a vital game in hand against Albacete.