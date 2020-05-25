La Liga issues warning following Sevilla stars lock down breach

La Liga have written to all 42 clubs in the top two divisions of Spanish football to reinforce the need to adhere to coronavirus lock down rules.

The update from the league comes after four Sevilla players were pictured together as part of a group of 12 people this weekend.

The gathering breached the evolving government public health rules, with meetings of ten or more people restricted, until the city moves into the next phase of reopening this week.

“We have detected that some players have broken the health regulations in recent hours and days,” La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed in a statement, reported by Marca.

“These attitudes are incomprehensible and inadmissible, as they put the end of the 2019-20 competition at risk.

“Any undue relaxation of the rules is disrespectful to La Liga and everyone involved.”

Ever Banega, Luuk De Jong, Franco Vazquez have all issued public apologies for their actions, with the club also expected to issue a statement on the incident in the coming days.

Clubs are allowed to increase their training groups to 14 players from today, as part of an easing of certain measures in public contact.

Full training sessions are expected to resume around June 1, with two weeks of normal training prior to the league’s resumption on June 11-12.