Juventus eye Ousmane Dembele loan move in Miralem Pjanic deal

Juventus are reportedly considering a summer move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in part exchange with Miralem Pjanic.

The Catalan giants are rumoured to be tracking Bosnian international Pjanic, with Juventus quoting them an asking price of €60m.

However, with transfer budgets expected to be reduced ahead of the 2020-21 season, La Blaugrana would prefer a player swap deal.

According to the front page of Monday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, any potential deal has a number of different options.

Juventus are concerned by Demebele’s poor injury record during his time in Spain, and the Italians could opt for a season long loan, with a purchase option included.

Flexibility over the deal for Dembele could allow Barcelona to gain a key advantage in their pursuit of former AS Roma star Pjanic.

Juventus are unlikely to lower their fee for the 30-year old, but the possible arrival of Dembele in Turin could edge him closer to Quique Setien’s side.