Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez on the verge of Barcelona switch

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is very close to joining Barcelona, according to his former club president Victor Blanco.

The Argentina international has been consistently linked with a move to Catalonia as his €111m release clause is activated in July.

Blanco, president of Martinez’s boyhood side Racing Club Avellaneda, confirmed a deal is almost in place to take the 22-year old to the Camp Nou.

“I have a feeling the signing of Martinez to Barcelona is close to the white smoke,” he told an interview with La Plata Radio, reported via Marca.

Blanco also stated the Argentine club would welcome the receipt of a sell on fee for Martinez if a deal goes ahead, after including a clause in his €22.7m move to the San Siro in 2018.

Martinez has been in excellent form for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season, with 11 Serie A goals in 22 appearances.

Barcelona are confident of securing a deal, but could look to negotiate a lower fee by including a player exchange into their offer.

Chilean international Arturo Vidal has been linked to a reunion with Conte, but Arthur Melo has flatly rejected a move to Italy.