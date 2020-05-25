Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix ruled out of 2019-20 restart

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix will miss the resumption of the 2019-20 La Liga season after suffering an injury in training.

Los Rojiblancos confirmed the news in an official statement, indicating the Portuguese international has damaged knee ligaments.

The club returned to group training this week, with the new public health guidelines permitting groups of up to 14 players to train together.

No estimation has been provided on his comeback, but the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS states he is likely to miss their first game back, against Athletic Bilbao.

He should be fit in time for their second game, away at Osasuna, with the injury not believed to require surgery at this stage.

La Liga are still working with clubs on an exact return date, with president Javier Tebas hinting a Seville derby on June 11 could be the first match.

Diego Simeone’s side face a tough end of season run in, as they chase a Champions League qualification spot, with games against Barcelona, Real Betis, Getafe and Real Sociedad.