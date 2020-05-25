Athletic Bilbao linked with Fernando Llorente loan move

Athletic Bilbao could bring veteran striker Fernando Llorente back on loan from Napoli ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Basque club are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following the retirement of club legend Aritz Aduriz.

The 35-year old has been used as a squad option at the Stadio San Paolo this season, with just three Serie A starts so far in 2019-20.

Llorente was linked with a return to San Mames last summer, following his release from Tottenham.

However, his former club opted against a move, and he agreed a two year deal in Naples.

But according to reports from Marca, Napoli want to loan him out next season, in order to remove a big earner from their wage budget.

However, the salary requirements imposed by Napoli could be the major stumbling for Gaizka Gariatano, with Llorente’s €2.5m annual salary outside of their pay structure.

The club could negotiate a deal with the Italian giants, to contribute a lower amount of wages and secure a return.

Llorente came through the youth ranks at Athletic, netting 118 goals in 333 games between 2004 and 2013, before joining Juventus on a free transfer.