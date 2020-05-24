Xabi Alonso hails ‘spectacular’ Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil

Former Spain international Xabi Alonso has praised Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil following an impressive first full season at the club.

Alonso was appointed as the club’s B team manager at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, stepping from a youth team coaching position.

The ex Real Madrid midfielder has enjoyed solid campaign in the Spanish third tier, and despite the early ending of the season, he is loving his new role in the Basque Country.

“It has been a sweet return for m me, made easy by understanding how I’d fit into the club from what already existed here,” he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“The whole project created here at Zubieta is very natural, and I am happy.

“You can see a real energy around the club, and I think Imanol is doing a spectacular job of bring players up to the level needed.”

Alguacil followed a similar path to the one Alonso is currently on, with four seasons as reserve team manager between 2014 and 2018.

The former full back was then promoted to caretaker boss at the end of the 2017-18 season, following the departure of Eusebio Sacristan.

He then traded places with Asier Garitano and returned to the reserves, before replacing the former Leganes boss mid way through the 2018-19 campaign.

After steering the club away from relegation last season, La Real narrowly missed out on a European qualification spot.

The current campaign has been even more promising for the 48-year old, with the Basque side currently fourth in table, and into a first Copa del Rey final since 1988.