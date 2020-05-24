Valencia eye Crystal Palace keeper Vicente Guaita

Valencia are reportedly considering a summer move to bring Crystal Palace goal keeper Vicente Guaita back to the club.

Dutch international Jasper Cillessen has failed to nail down a starting role following his summer move from Barcelona.

The 31-year old has started 16 of the club’s 27 La Liga games in 2019-20, with reserve keeper Jaume Domenech starting 11.

This lack of a consistent first choice keeper for Albert Celades’ side has opened up speculation of another new keeper arriving ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to reports from Diario AS, Guaita could be an option for Los Che, having already played for them between 2008-2014.

The veteran keeper made 76 league appearances across five seasons, but injuries disrupted his time at the Estadio Mestalla.

He moved onto Getafe in 2014, before joining Palace on a free transfer in 2018.

His form with Roy Hodgson’s side has attracted suitors from other Premier League rivals, with his contract at Selhurst Park set to expire next summer.

Palace are only likely to be open to a deal, if the 33-year old rejects a new deal, with the Eagles likely to demand in the region of £6.5m for him.