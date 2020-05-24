Real Madrid’s Cesar Gelabert set for 2020-21 La Liga loan

Real Madrid will send teenage star Cesar Gelabert out on loan next season, once a new contract is agreed with the 19-year old.

Gelabert is highly rated by Zinedine Zidane, after consistently impressing for the club’s U19 side this season.

He is expected to pen an improved four year deal this summer, with his current contract expiring in June 2021.

Zidane is open to a top flight loan move in the 2020-21 campaign, to allow the Spanish U19 international to gain first team experience.

According to reports from Diario AS, Espanyol and Real Sociedad are both keen on a move, with Segunda Division promotion candidates Real Zaragoza and Almeria also monitoring him.

But despite their willingness to facilitate a loan deal, Los Blancos will block an offer from Arsenal for a permanent transfer.

Real Madrid are expected to continue with their policy of loaning young players out again next season.

Achraf Hakimi and Martin Odegaard are in line to return from Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad respectively this summer, with Takefusa Kubo and Sergio Reguilon potentially loaned back out.