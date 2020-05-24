Real Betis track Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

Real Betis are monitoring Tottenham centre back Jan Vertonghen, with the veteran defender’s contract set to expire this summer.

The Belgian international has rejected an extension to his current deal in North London, and he looks certain to leave the club following the completion of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

However, the Andalucian club could face real competition for the 33-year old, with Inter Milan also rumoured to be preparing an bid.

Reports from Diario AS claim Los Verdiblancos are willing to give Vertonghen a two-year contract, with a €3m annual salary at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis boss Rubi could be on the hunt for a new defender ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Zou Feddal and Sidnei both linked with exits.

Moroccan international Feddal is out of contract in 12 months time, with Sidnei slipping down to a squad role this so far this season.

However, the report states Rubi is determined to secure Aissa Mandi’s long term future at the club, amid reports of interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool.