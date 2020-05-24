Lucas Hernandez’s agent dismisses Real Madrid links

Lucas Hernandez will not be leaving Bayern Munich for Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent Manuel Garcia Quilon.

The former Atletico Madrid defender has been linked with a controversial switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly a big admirer of the versatile 24-year old.

However, Garcia Quilon has dismissed the growing rumours in a interview with Sky Sports Deutschland, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“Lucas will not change clubs this summer. He will definitely stay at Bayern.”

Hernandez joined the Bavarian superpower in an €80m deal last summer, but injuries have significantly disrupted his debut season in the Bundesliga.

The French international underwent knee surgery prior to his exit from the Spanish capital, but the problem has resurfaced once again during the current campaign.

Real Madrid could be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with club captain Sergio Ramos entering the final year of his contract, and Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez potentially moving on due to a lack of first team opportunities.