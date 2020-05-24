Juventus ‘open talks’ with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Juventus have reportedly opened talks to bring Manchester United star Paul Pogba back to the club, according to Le10 Sport.

French international Pogba has been tipped to exit Old Trafford ahead of the 2020-21 season, after indicating his desire to leave the club last summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with a renewed offer for the 27-year old midfielder this summer, but they are unlikely to match United’s €100m valuation.

However, according to this latest update, the Serie A giants could now have edged ahead of Zinedine Zidane’s side, after reaching out to Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

Zidane is still keen on a move for his French compatriot, but friction between Raiola and Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez could block any possible move.

Juventus are willing to negotiate a fee in the region of €100m, however they will look to make sales before submitting a firm offer.

One player potentially on his way out of Turin is Bosnian play maker Miralem Pjanic, with Barcelona rumoured to be preparing €60m offer for him.

Adrien Rabiot is also set to leave on a free transfer next month, with Aaron Ramsey also linked with a Premier League return.