Javier Tebas: La Liga could return on June 11

La Liga president Javier Tebas is confident the league can return on June 11, with a Thursday night Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Tebas admitted this weekend’s announcement from Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez on the league’s resumption caught him by surprise, but stated preparations are already underway.

He also confirmed clubs will be asked to be flexible on scheduling in the coming weeks, with kick off dates and times based on recommendations from evolving government health advice.

“La Liga will resume on the weekend of June 12. But the first game may be played on June 11′” he told an interview with Movistar, reported via Marca.

“Our intention is to start on June 11, with Sevilla v Real Betis the first game in a 10pm kick off.

“During the week we will play late at night, with three schedules at a weekend.”

Tebas indicated all plans remain provisional, with a return to full training at all clubs in the top two divisions a priority before the end of May.

The 57-year old also reminded players of the need adhere to social distancing and isolation as part of a phased return.

Sevilla captain Ever Banega was forced to issue an apology after being photographed breaking current guidelines with three teammates this weekend.

Tebas hinted the players could face punishment over their actions, with Sevilla expected to release a statement in the coming days.