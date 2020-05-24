Diego Simeone banks on Caio Henrique for 2020-21 season

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will not sign a new left back this summer, with Caio Henrique set to return from a loan spell at Gremio.

Simeone had been linked with a host of full back options, as he looks to provide specialist cover for Renan Lodi next season.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, the former Argentina international is confident Henrique can play a first team role in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year old joined Los Rojiblancos from Brazilian side Santos in 2016, however he is yet to make a first team appearance due to work permit issues.

This has allowed Henrique to gain first team experience, with loan spells back in Brazil, at Parana, Fluminense and Gremio.

He is expected receive his Spanish passport in the coming months, allowing Simeone to retain his three non-EU places elsewhere in the squad.

Teenage defender Manu Sanchez could also be an option for Simeone, after making his first team debut against Osasuna in December 2019.