Arthur Melo not interested in Barcelona exit

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo is not interested in leaving the club this summer, despite growing links with a move to Juventus.

The Serie A giants are reported to be tracking the Brazilian international, amid rumours he could be included in a player swap deal with Bosnian schemer Miralem Pjanic.

However, according to reports from Marca, the former Gremio man has informed the club he has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou prior to the 2020-21 season.

Quique Setien is reportedly keen to keep hold of Melo, despite injuries limiting him to just 12 league starts during his second season in Catalonia.

But the former Real Betis manager could look to move on other midfielders, due to a possible surplus in the squad.

Arturo Vidal continues to be linked with a possible reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, with Riqui Puig and Carles Alena potentially heading out on loan to Real Betis.