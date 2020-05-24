Ajax set €25m asking price for La Liga target Nicolas Tagliafico

Dutch giants Ajax have reportedly slapped a €25m price tag on defender Nicolas Tagliafico, amid growing transfer interest from across Europe.

The Argentina international has been a consistent figure for Erik ten Hag’s side, following his arrival in Amsterdam from Independiente in 2018.

However, with no agreement in place over a new contract, his current deal at the club is set to expire in June 2022.

This uncertainty over his future has ignited speculation of a move to Spain ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both rumoured to be tracking him.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ajax have now reacted by confirming they will not accept anything less than €25m, if they are forced to sell the 27-year old this summer.

Tagliafico has featured at both left back and centre back for Ajax this season, and he could address an urgent squad issue for both Quique Setien and Diego Simeone.