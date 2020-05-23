Zinedine Zidane thinks Eden Hazard and Vinicius aren’t compatible

Real Madrid have some serious issues to consider, according to the front page of AS today.

The paper claim that Zinedine Zidane thinks that Vinicius and Eden Hazard are “incompatible” on the field, and they note that the two haven’t started the same game – nor even coincided on the pitch at the same time in a competitive game under the French manager.

Of course, given the injuries Hazard had all season, there’s not been too many opportunities. But there’s no doubt that both offer a dangerous and unpredictable attacking element, while both also lacking defensively somewhat.

It may be that Zidane has preferred not to use them together so far, but as Vinicius matures, and as Hazard regains his fitness, it will surely be tempting to use both in the same team, especially against weaker teams.

Madrid find themselves 2 points behind Barcelona with the final quarter of the season left to play. It would be very surprising if we don’t see both of these attacking talents sharing the field at some point before the 2019/2020 season is over.

