What Liverpool could get in €75m Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

We reported yesterday on the news from Marca that Sevilla may be forced into putting two players up for sale this summer because of economic pressures.

Monchi returned to Sevilla a year ago, and instantly worked his magic, plucking Lucas Ocampos and Diego Carlos from Ligue 1 to immediately slot into Julen Lopetegui’s new-look team.

Both have excelled this season so far, despite their team’s loss of momentum as the season wore on. Barcelona are being mentioned in connection with tricky Argentine winger Ocampos; while European champions Liverpool are apparently interested in the Carlos, the impressive central defender.

The former has had a few years bouncing around the top leagues in Europe already, and while a good value buy from Monchi, not as much of a hidden gem. His the ceiling of his ability seems to be as a very good player rather than a great one.

Carlos was more of a mystery – unheralded and often benched in his early days in Europe playing with Porto’s B team, a spell at Nantes sent his career on a major upswing, but his season in La Liga so far has confirmed him as a defender with a bright future, and as another great find to be added to the list of Monchi’s credits.

An absolute monster physically, the 27 year old has got all the tools to be a perfect option to replace and rotate with either Virgil Van Dijk or Joe Gomez. While he’s less polished technically than either, his defensive instincts are great and he’s suited a high-pressing system in Spain as much as a more conservative one back in France.

His buyout clause is set at €75m, which is a vast sum for a player whose rough edges still haven’t been filed off. But given the financial pressures Sevilla may be coming under this summer, Jurgen Klopp’s transfer team might be able to get him for significantly less.

It would be a move very much worth considering.

