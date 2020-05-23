Vinicius reveals Real Madrid want to win the league for their fans

The front page of Marca today has an interview with Vinicius Junior, the thrilling Real Madrid winger who has excited and frustrated the fans at the Bernabeu in equal measure since stepping up from Castilla.

His debut season was a tough one, with several managers coming and going and a raw Vinicius impressing in a bad team, but not reaching a level of maturity that guaranteed him insists that he never doubted himself, even though the periods in this second season when he wasn’t getting in the team.

In fact, throughout the interview he comes off as very impressive and confident. Moving to Real Madrid is hard enough for the world’s very best players, to arrive as a kid seems like it would be even harder.

But Vinicius denies every finding it trying, and his obsession with working and improving comes up time and again during the interview, to the extent that one really starts to believe he means it.

And his plans for the remainder of this strange season? To win the league of course – for the loyal Blancos fans.

