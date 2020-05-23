Villarreal’s Alvaro Gonzalez edges closer to Marseille switch

Villarreal defender Alvaro Gonzalez will make his current loan move to French club Marseille a permanent one this summer.

The 30-year old joined the Ligue 1 side on a season long loan at the start of the 2019-20 season, in order to secure first team football.

He has established himself as a key figure in Andre Villas-Boas’ team this season, and club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud confirmed they do intend to activate his €4m purchase clause.

“Alvaro will be with us next season, I am sure,” he told an interview with AFP, reported via L’Equipe.

“We are confident of completing a deal very soon.”

Gonzalez has provided experience to Villas-Boas youthful defence in 2019-20, alongside rising stars Boubacar Kamara and Bouna Sarr.

Villarreal are happy to allow the former Espanyol centre back to move on from the club, after making 113 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in 2016.

Boss Javier Calleja will now enter the transfer market to try an secure a replacement for the 2020-21 campaign, with Spanish international duo Raul Albiol and Pau Torres his current first choice options.