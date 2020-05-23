(Video): Aritz Aduriz’ finest goals and skills in La Liga

There was some sad news in Spanish football this week when it was announced that Aritz Aduriz would be retiring after an epic run in La Liga.

As a response, the league’s highlights channel put up a long clip of the greatest moments from the Athletic Bilbao striker’s career – and there were no shortage of seasons to choose from.

The way he signed off – his final goal coming as a bicycle kick against Barcelona – was as good as it gets.

Unfortunately the video it does have La Liga’s dreadful copyright free Youtube music on it, but you’ll just have to try and ignore that.

You can see the full glorious 5 minute clip embedded here:

