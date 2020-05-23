(Video) Achraf Hakimi nets crucial Borussia Dortmund winner at Wolfsburg

Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi scored a crucial winning goal, as Borussia Dortmund edged past VfL Wolfsburg with a 2-0 victory.

The German Bundesliga continued its return to action behind closed doors this weekend, as Lucien Favre’s side kept the pressure on leaders Bayern Munich with back to back wins.

Portuguese international Raphael Guerreiro scored for the second game running, as he converted Erling Haaland’s miscued shot on 32 minutes.

Raphael Guerreiro scores again! Two last week, and the opener against Wolfsburg… Hazard and Brandt are so dangerous 🤝#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/GLpoG5FTIx — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 23, 2020

The former FC Lorient star has emerged as a reported transfer target for Barcelona in recent months, and his performances since the league’s restart will only increase those rumours.

However, with Favre’s side struggling to close the game out in the second half, full back Hakimi raced onto a pass from substitute Jadon Sancho, to fire past Koen Casteels.

Hakimi’s two year loan at Signal Iduna Park comes to an end this summer, and he has been linked with staying in Dortmund or moving to the Premier League.

But, Zinedine Zidane is likely to resist any potential bids for the Moroccan international, with a new long term contract on offer at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 21-year old.