Real Madrid interested in Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer is the latest player to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Celtic centre-back has been considered one of the brightest centre-back prospects around for some years, and now he’s playing regularly in Scotland he’s finally getting the attention from top teams that was anticipated.

Mundo Deportivo say that Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the Norway international, who at 22 is about to outgrow the Scottish top flight if he wants to really take his game to the next level.

At almost 2 metres tall, Ajer is an imposing figure. But he has the feet and the brain to be a top defender too, and the last couple of years have seen his development advance rapidly.

He won’t be an easy target though – PSG, Man City and Leicester are also named as interested parties, and it would be no surprise to see one of them battle Madrid to the end for the defender.