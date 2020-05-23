Quique Setien ‘happy’ to work with Neymar at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has indicated he would be happy to see Brazilian international Neymar back at the club this summer.

The 28-year old has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou after indicting his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2019-20 season.

However, La Blaugrana declined to pay PSG’s previous asking price of €200m, but Setien’s comments have indicated that a deal could still be reached.

“I would be very happy to train Neymar, absolutely,” he told an interview with beIN Sports, reported via Marca.

“He is a player of an exceptional level, no one can question that.”

The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly lowered their price to €150m after growing frustrated in their attempts to tie Neymar to a contract extension beyond 2022.

However, Barcelona are likely to prioritise a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, when his €111m release clause is activated in July.

Setien also stated he is confident his side can win this season’s Champions League, ahead of its expected resumption in August.

The Catalans are currently tied 1-1 with Serie A side Napoli, following their last 16 first leg draw in Italy on February 25.