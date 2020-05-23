Montpellier want 2020-21 loan for Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli

Ligue 1 side Montpellier want to keep Real Sociedad keeper Geronimo Rulli at the club for a second loan spell next season.

The Argentina international joined the French team on a season long loan at the start of the current campaign, with a €11m purchase option included as part of the agreement.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Montpellier are unable to afford the clause, due to the financial impact of missing out on European qualification next season.

La Real are open to selling the 28-year old, with Alex Remiro established as first choice at the Anoeta Stadium, but they want to recoup at least €7m, with no club likely to pay his €40 release clause this summer.

Michel Der Zakarian’s side are not in a position to pay over €5m for Rulli, and will push for another loan deal instead.

Imanol Alguacil’s side could accept a further loan offer, but the club board are likely to insist on a mandatory purchase option being included in any deal.