Loren Moron set for Real Betis contract talks

Real Betis want to restart contract negotiations with striker Loren Moron, before the 2019-20 La Liga season resumes in June.

The club began talks with 26-year old’s representatives at the start of the year, with his current deal expiring in 2022.

According to reports in Marca, the Andalucian club are looking to act quickly due to expected transfer interest in him this summer.

Moron will be offered a two year extension to his current deal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with improved salary terms.

However, his current release clause of €50m will remain in place as part of the new contract.

The maintenance of the release clause at its current price indicates they could be willing to sell if the right offer comes in.

Barcelona were linked with a bid during the January transfer window, before opting for Leganes’ Martin Braithwaite instead.

Premier League side Tottenham have also expressed an interest in a move, with Jose Mourinho’s side looking for a back option to England international Harry Kane for the 2020-21 campaign.