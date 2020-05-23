Juventus linked with ambitious bid for Barcelona star Jordi Alba

Serie A giants Juventus have been linked with a shock summer move for Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

The two clubs have been linked with a host of player exchange deals in recent weeks, with Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio all linked with trading places.

Spanish international Alba is now the latest name to appear on the Serie A giants radar, according to reports from Calciomercato.it.

Juventus are rumoured to be expecting summer offers from the Premier League for Brazilian left back Alex Sandro, and Alba would be an ideal replacement.

The 31-year old has won 11 major honours since his return to the Camp Nou from Valencia in 2012, with over 300 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are unlikely to be open to a sale, with Alba under contract in Catalonia until 2024, and a high profile player exchange the only potential chance for a deal between the two parties.