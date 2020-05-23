Javier Tebas: La Liga return date to be confirmed in the coming days

La Liga President Javier Tebas has confirmed an exact restart date for the 2019-20 season will be announced in the coming days.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez has given the green light for La Liga to resume behind closed doors from June 8, after almost three months of suspension.

Tebas stated the league will take the lead from Sanchez’s announcement, and begin consultations with clubs and relevant partners this weekend.

“We have no confirmed date at this stage,” according to quotes from Diario AS.

“We will confirm that in the coming days, as we sit down and coordinate the details. Then we will confirm the exact date.”

The June 8 (Monday) deadline will serve as a guideline for the top two tiers of Spanish football, with the season expected to resume between June 12-14, and conclude on July 26.

The first set of fixtures, serving as Game Week 28 are anticipated to include a Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 12.

La Liga are continuing to work with UEFA to establish restart dates for the Champions League and Europa League competitions, with early August pencilled in as possible options.