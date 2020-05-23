Chelsea linked with Barcelona teen star Xavier Mbuyamba

Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Barcelona teenager Xavier Mbuyamba ahead of potential summer move.

Mbuyamba, who has been likened fellow Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, joined the Catalan giants from boyhood club MVV Maastricht at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The 18-year old has since established himself as a key player for the club’s U19 side.

However, according to reports from the Evening Standard, Frank Lampard’s side are set to reignite their interest in the Dutch youth international.

Mbuyamba was on trial with the Blues back in 2019, but they were unable to sign him due their transfer ban, allowing La Blaugrana to swoop in.

He is currently under contract in Catalonia until 2023, with key figures at the club tipping him for a big future in La Liga in the coming years.

Chelsea will continue to assess the situation, but Barcelona are unlikely to open to a sale ahead of the 2020-21 season.