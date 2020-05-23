Barcelona to offer Samuel Umtiti in Lautaro Martinez deal

Barcelona are considering offering defender Samuel Umtiti to Inter Milan, as part of a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentina international when his €111m release clause at the San Siro becomes active in July.

However, the Catalan side are also keen to include a squad player into the transfer, in order to drive the fee down to under €100m.

French centre back Umtiti has endured a injury disrupted 18 months with the La Liga leaders, and the former Lyon man has been linked with a exit ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the Serie A giants could be interested in bringing Umtiti to the club, but remain unconvinced of his desire to leave Barcelona.

The inclusion of Umtiti into the deal would fulfil Barcelona’s objective of lowering their fee for Martinez, with his current asking price reduced to around €30m.