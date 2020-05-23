Barcelona face Trincao decision as clubs line up for loan deal

Francisco Trincao was signed by Barcelona in January, and despite not having played a game for them yet – or in fact for anyone since the March freeze on football – his value is still rising.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who say that the young Portugal star’s signing for €31m is looking more and more like a bargain.

Braga’s season will resume next week, and we will hopefully get to see more of the talent. But next season is more of a question mark. The report from Sport says that clubs are already making noises about taking him on loan next season, and the big decision coming up for Barcelona is whether they want to keep him around the first team instead. That will likely be dependent on players like Ousmane Dembele leaving.

Whatever happens, the growing buzz around him despite the fact no games are being played will give the Barca board confidence already that they’ve made a good purchase in this case.