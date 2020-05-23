Barcelona drop Ousmane Demebele’s price to below €50m

Barcelona have just slapped a discount on Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport’s report today.

The Catalan paper cite sources in Italy that say that €42m would be enough to secure the winger. That’s a massive decrease on what they paid, and even on what they were said to be asking for just months ago.

Dembele himself has said that he wants to stay at Barca and see out his contract. But despite that, the club are keen to sell as they look to clear space in the squad for further summer signings.

There will be no shortage of clubs around the globe with money who will be interested in signing a Barcelona player at the right price. There are even reports of interest from PSG, although it’s hard to see where the France star might fit in there unless serious sales are made.

Whatever happens, the Blaugrana will be hoping to sign someone at the same time to reduce the bad PR of another huge loss on an expensive signing.