Atletico Madrid eye Allan as Thomas Partey replacement

Atletico Madrid could launch a bid for Napoli midfielder Allan, if Thomas Partey moves on from the La Liga giants this summer.

Ghanaian international Partey has been linked with a €50m exit from the Wanda Metropolitano in the coming months, with English pair Arsenal and Manchester United both tracking him.

Diego Simeone’s side are determined to tie the 26-year old to a long term deal in Madrid, but transfer speculation will intensify ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, if Partey declines to agree a new deal, Los Rojiblancos could accept a departure, if his full release clause is paid.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone is already making contingency plans to replace him, with Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri also a target.

Allan would represent a more expensive option than Arambarri, with an exit clause of €38m compared to €25m at the Stadio San Paolo.

But a decline in playing time under Gennaro Gattuso could potentially open the door for a move away from Naples, however Atletico will look to negotiate a fee closer to €30m for the Brazilian international.