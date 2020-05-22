Valladolid keen to extend Mohamed Salisu’s contract in the face of Premier League interest

Premier League teams are interested in Valladolid defender Mohamed Salisu, according to a report on Goal.com.

They claim that Manchester United wanted the Pucelano star, and OneFootball add that there are 5 teams including the Red Devils watching him, with three of them having “serious interest” in him.

Atletico Madrid are still said to be at the front of the queue however, although this is all dependent on Salisu wanting to go.

He’s been doing so well where he is, he might be better served staying put, and that’s exactly what the club are trying to persuade him of.

“We want that he stays and we want him to extend his contract, but we will also have to see the situations in which they arise,” sporting director Angel Gomez said.

The problem for them of course, is his release clause, which stands at just £10.4m, as confirmed by the Goal.com report.

In an ideal world, they would sign him to a new deal, with a bumped up salary to reflect his importance to the team, and a higher clause so the club can eventually get a fair sum for his transfer.

