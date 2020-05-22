Valencia move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa on loan

Valencia are hopeful of completing a loan deal for out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who say Los Che have identified the Spain international as a replacement for Jasper Cillessen – who has been linked with a summer exit.

As per Valencia-based outlet Plaza Deportiva, Cillessen may return to his former club Ajax after a less than convincing campaign at the Mestalla and the Spanish club are now on the lookout for a replacement.

In what could be a chain of transfer, Chelsea may move for Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana and allow their club record signing to depart on a season-long loan deal.

Kepa, 25, replaced Thibaut Courtois as the club’s number one – with the Belgian international instead moving to Real Madrid – following his €80m move from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2018 and has established himself as the team’s number one shot-stopper.

However, Willy Caballero, 38, replaced Kepa between the sticks for Lampard’s side during a run of matches in February including crucial games against Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Kepa has often been selected as the Spanish national team goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea but his fallout at Stamford Bridge may harm his chances.

The goalkeeper is said to be prioritising minutes next season ahead of the 2021 European Championships and now wants to leave London.

