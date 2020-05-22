Tottenham interested in Betis striker Loren Moron

Tottenham are one of a trio of clubs monitoring Real Betis striker Loren Moron, who could sign a new contract to reduce his €60m release clause.

As outlined by a report in La Razon, Spurs are interested in signing the Spaniard while Serie A duo Napoli and Milan are also monitoring the situation.

Loren’s contract at the Seville-based club currently runs through to 2022, but Betis are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the player to add two years to that deal.

Moron has scored 21 La Liga goals for Betis since making his senior debut in February 2018 and competes with Borja Iglesias as the main striker for the Andalusian side this season.

It is said that should he sign a new contract at Los Verdiblancos, his release clause could be lowered to €50m to make his transfer appear to be more attainable for any clubs interested in his signing.

