Sevilla look to Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva

Sevilla are interested in signing Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva this summer after an impressive debut campaign in the top-flight.

A report in Marca outlines how the Portuguese shot-stopper has a market value of €15m but Sevilla would not consider paying this amount.

It adds that other players could be used as makeweights in any such deal, with striker Carlos Fernandez – currently on loan at Granada – one player who may be used as leverage.

Signing a new goalkeeper is far from a priority for Sevilla sporting director Monchi with Czech Republic international Tomáš Vaclík the established number one at the club.

Bono’s loan deal from Girona expires this summer and whilst this is unlikely to be made permanent, Sergio Rico and Juan Soriano are due to return from Paris Saint-Germain and Leganes respectively.

Sevilla are thought to be making contingency plans in case defender Diego Carlos or midfielder Lucas Ocampos are sold, while they also need to replace the departing Ever Banega while left-back Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal from Real Madrid will expire this summer.