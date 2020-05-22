Real Madrid eye Espanyol’s Roca as Camavinga alternative

Real Madrid may move for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca this summer as an affordable alternative to signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

Roca, 23, has established himself as a star player at the RCDE Stadium and was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer.

A report in Fichajes.net insists that Los Blancos want to sign a midfielder to supplement Casemiro – their most used player this campaign and Roca would tick the boxes.

His contract contains a €40m release clause – significantly more affordable than any likely asking price for Camavinga, whose club side have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

A star at Under-21 level with Spain, it is widely thought that Roca will be a part of the senior national team in the coming years and he has started 24 league games for Espanyol this season.

However, his club remain at the foot of La Liga and the possibility of relegation is playing a part in clouding his future in Catalonia.

The central midfielder has only made 114 first-team appearances for the Catalan club but has been widely praised for his technical ability, positional sense and leadership qualities.

Roca has a deal at Espanyol through to 2022 while last month Diario Sport linked him with a move to Arsenal this summer should Dani Ceballos move on.

