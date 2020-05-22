Real Madrid and Barcelona battle over Sevilla teenage striker

Sevilla youth striker Diego Fernandez Talveron is wanted by a number of clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he wants to stay in Seville.

The 18 year-old moved to Los Rojiblancos youth system in the summer of 2016 from Almeria and has blossomed into one of the club’s brightest talents.

The striker has enjoyed a remarkable season for Sevilla’s youth team – managing to net 22 goals in 22 appearances, before the campaign was prematurely ended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ajax are said to be another of the clubs interested in the Spanish youth striker, who appears set to have a bright future in the game.

Fernandez Talveron told Diario de Almeria, via La Colina de Nervion: “I hope to continue here at Sevilla, even though many clubs are interested in me, both here in Spain and abroad.

“But I am happy at Sevilla, I am treated very well by my teammates, the coaching staff and the tutors at the club.”

Fernandez Talveron did however go on to say that the one ambition in his career was to return to hometown club Almeria – currently third in the Spanish Segunda division – when they are back playing in La Liga.

“I have always said that my dream is to play for my home team in Primera,” he added. “Right now I am focused on Sevilla and I want to succeed here, I am very grateful to this club.”

Image via El Mundo Deportivo