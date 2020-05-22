Neymar’s return to Barcelona still very possible says ex-Brazil coach

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona almost since he joined PSG, but it’s only in the last few months that it’s felt like a possibility.

The attacker had left Catalonia to get our of Leo Messi’s shadow, but had ended up in Kylian Mbappe’s wake instead. Given how young the France star is, it makes sense for Neymar to return to Barcelona, where he had so much success, to take up the crown once Messi retires.

Former Brazil coach Sylvinho, who worked with the Selecao while Tite was manager at the last World Cup, says Neymar could move this summer, and that his destiny is in his own hands:

“He can play with whoever he wants,” Sylvinho is quoted as saying by Goal.com

“Who can say that he will not return to La Liga or switch to another team. The only one who can do anything is him. The individual quality of the player is… mamma mia! He’s a great player.”

It may prove simply too costly a move for Barcelona, especially this summer with the coronavirus lockdown crippling world economies.

But long term, it does seem likely a return could be on the cards, especially if PSG sign players like Mauro Icardi permanently.

Barcelona on the other hand are counting the remaining seasons they have with Leo Messi, and once he’s gone there will be no limit to the lengths they will go to in order to try and replace him.

