Napoli ask for Costa in exchange for Milik

Napoli will demand €40m for striker Arkadiusz Milik and have asked Atletico de Madrid for a direct exchange for Diego Costa.

That is according to a report in Italian outlet Tuttosport, via Mundo Deportivo, which claims that a deal this summer may be complicated but the Italian side are potentially open to the idea.

It is said that Atleti have held a long-term following in the player and the striker is open to the idea of a move to the Spanish capital while his contract expires in 2021.

The Poland international has hit 12 goals this campaign for the Italian club having scored 20 times last term and has recovered from the injury nightmare of his first two campaigns in Serie A.

Milik joined Napoli in a deal reported to be worth €32m in the summer of 2016 and builds on a report in Diario AS last month that Atleti were a viable destination.

Milik was said to be demanding up to €5m per annum in terms of a wage, which may prove a stumbling block.

