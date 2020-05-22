Miguel Angulo hopes David Silva’s future is back in Valencia

David Silva has made a great career in the Premier League, so good that he will likely be remembered as one of the division’s most successful foreign imports.

He’s racked up tons of trophies with Man City, and his silky style makes him a neutrals’ favourite too.

But before he even came to City he was a hit in Spain with Valencia, and youth coach at Los Che Miguel Angulo wants to see him back at the club where he first made his name:

“He also is a player who started with Valencia at a very young age and came through the ranks of the Academy,” Angulo said in an exclusive interview with TribalFootball.

“Watching him back then, it was clear to the trainers at the Academy that he had a great potential future in football …a left-footer with great control of the ball and with ease on the ball too…and an excellent final pass,” the club favourite continued.

“He’s a lad that I appreciate very much and I have maintained my friendship with him. It would be a luxury for Valencia CF to count on a player of his great quality once again.”

Silva is already 34, and after 11 years away from La Liga he may well be tempted by a swansong there.

But such a decorated player will likely have so many offers – both from top divisions in Europe and “retirement” leagues like the MLS and Japan, that the club from the Mediterranean coast may struggle to tempt him with a return.

Hopefully emotional appeals from the like of Angulo can persuade him to come back to Mestalla for one last magic show. The neutrals would likely enjoy that more than a swansong at the Chattanooga Patriots or Vissel Kobe.

