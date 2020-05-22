Inter to sign Cavani as replacement for Barcelona-bound Martinez

Inter hope to sign striker Edinson Cavani as a free agent this summer to replace Barcelona-bound star Lautaro Martinez.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, as outlined on the front page of their Friday edition, who outlined how the player’s proven quality and lack of a transfer fee make the Uruguayan a prime target.

Cavani is out of contract in the France capital this summer and has been widely linked with an exit from Paris Saint-Germain, with Atletico de Madrid among the clubs linked to his signature.

The 33-year-old was said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti in January while Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed at the time that the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to the Spanish capital.

It was reported in January that PSG blocked a January move as they were demanding a €30m transfer fee, which Atleti were unwilling to play.

Now it appears the Milanese club are favourites for his signature as they seek a replacement for Martinez, who is Barcelona’s primary transfer target this year.

The Argentine has a €111m release clause in Italy and it is thought that Barcelona will offer cash upfront plus players in exchange for the striker.

