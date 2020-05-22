Economic crisis may force Sevilla to sell one of two starting players

Sevilla may have to sell marquee players in order to avoid financial issues, Marca claimed yesterday in their article on the summer ahead for the Andalusians.

Sporting director Monchi’s job is to sell as well as buy, and it seems that one of the gems he uncovered last year and inserted straight into new manager Julen Lopetegui’s starting lineup may need to go to keep the club’s head above water.

They name Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos, signed from Nantes and Marseille respectively last summer, as two potential sales with the ability to raise serious cash quickly, and keep the club ticking over – and hopefully able to spend again in the summer window.

Brazilian defender Carlos has been a rock for Lopetegui’s team, and Ocampos one of the most dangerous players in attacking areas in the whole of La Liga this season.

Losing either will be a major blow to Monchi, who will be hard pressed to improve on those signings in what looks set to be a difficult summer to come.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – who said this about his team? Find out here.