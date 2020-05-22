Clement Lenglet admits uncertainty on Barcelona future

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet believes he is not safe from being transferred at the club this summer amid huge transfer market uncertainty.

The 24-year-old has made 74 appearances for the Blaugrana across the past two seasons and has developed a productive partnership alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence.

Trusted by previous boss Ernesto Valverde, Lenglet has also earned the belief of his successor Quique Setien and looks set to have a long career at the club.

However, the entire transfer market has been plunged into doubt due to the converse impact of the coronavirus pandemic grinding football to a halt, but the central defender reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou.

“You never know what the future will be like when you are a footballer, but obviously I hope to continue next season,” Lenglet told RMC Sport, via Diario Sport. “It will depend on the transfer market because this will be a special this time for all the clubs, and we are not safe from anything, but I hope to continue.

“During this period I have had the opportunity to experience very special things in a short time, but I hope they last. This has been a good season for me – I have played with the team, I featured in a lot of games in a row and it was a good year for me.”

Signed from Sevilla in 2018 for a fee of €35m, Lenglet has impressed in his time at the Camp Nou and an idea from the club, via Diario Sport earlier this year, is to extend his current deal – which will expire in June 2023 – to include a €300m release clause.

