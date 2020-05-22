Belgium boss Martinez insists Eden Hazard can define an era at Real Madrid

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez insists Eden Hazard can define an era at Real Madrid and is confident he can win the Ballon d’Or award.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff.

Despite enduring a tough difficult season in the Spanish capital, Martinez – who has penned a new deal as the Belgian national team manager – fully believes that the attacking star will flourish at the Spanish giants.

“Without a doubt, Hazard will be a success,” Martinez told Cadena Ser, via Diario Sport. “Sometimes you need to have a difficult start at your new club to really understand what a club like Madrid means.

“Eden did not miss games at Chelsea. The Madrid fans should know that he will have many successes. They can rest easy because he will define an era. There are no players like him, he can win the Ballon d’Or.”

Hazard joined Los Blancos from Stamford Bridge last summer in a move that was reported to have the transfer value of €100m, but injury problems have ensured he has featured in just 15 games for the club.

The former Chelsea star has now returned to first-team training for Zinedine Zidane’s side and is expected to be involved in the starting line-up for whenever football resumes in La Liga.

